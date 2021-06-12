Pendle Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $8,942.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

