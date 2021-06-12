Pennon Group’s (PNN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($14.97) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,044.26.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

