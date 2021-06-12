PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $244,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,275,465 shares of company stock worth $79,081,691 and sold 731,572 shares worth $44,577,861. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.