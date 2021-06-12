Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $44,459.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.