Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 190.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3,828.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 80.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars.

