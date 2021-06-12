PEPS Coin Price Up 66.8% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $270,506.74 and $175.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024775 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003012 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00171914 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,323,121 coins and its circulating supply is 45,082,951 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

