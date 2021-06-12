PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

