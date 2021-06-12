Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Perficient worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT opened at $76.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

