Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

