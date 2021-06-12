Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

POFCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

