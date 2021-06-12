PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PetroTal in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PTALF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,294. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

