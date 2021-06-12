Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$40,999.63 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at C$50,992.55.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.47 on Friday, reaching C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,158. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

