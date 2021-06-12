PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PGT Innovations worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

