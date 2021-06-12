Phala Network (PHA) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $161.68 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.