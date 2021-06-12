Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,299.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

