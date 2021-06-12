PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 13th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,207. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

