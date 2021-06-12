Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

PSXP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 364,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

