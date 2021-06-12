Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $23.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.35 or 0.99882715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00367127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00457833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00845390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,140,100 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

