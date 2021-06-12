Phore (PHR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,736.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Phore has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $4.80 million and $1,736.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00513537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,324,640 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

