Phore (PHR) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $4,996.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00486510 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,192,820 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

