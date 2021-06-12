PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

