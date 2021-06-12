Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Tops $13.41 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00026028 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.41 million and $3.36 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,336 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

