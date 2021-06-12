PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Tops $10.14 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $167,505.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,110,118 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.