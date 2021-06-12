Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Piedmont Lithium worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

