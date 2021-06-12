Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PILBF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PILBF. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

