Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,702,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGPM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,858. Pilgrim Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Pilgrim Petroleum Company Profile

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas.

