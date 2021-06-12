PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE PNI opened at $12.02 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
