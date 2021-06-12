PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE PNI opened at $12.02 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $459,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

