Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $6,400.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00456047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017275 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.08 or 0.01075197 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,499,316 coins and its circulating supply is 428,238,880 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

