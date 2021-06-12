Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00011664 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $765.71 million and $1.72 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00352205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00155838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00223806 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,660,239 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

