Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Achieves $120,369.65

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $120,369.65 and approximately $59.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,552.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.21 or 0.06770884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01620808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00453812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00155827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00689575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00456931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00358491 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

