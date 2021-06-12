Pizza Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $3,605.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.35 or 0.02007275 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

