Platt Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

