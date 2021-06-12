Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0738 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $1,716.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00170042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.01132588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.07 or 1.00025027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

