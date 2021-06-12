Plian (PI) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $12.33 million and $123,856.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,820,491 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.