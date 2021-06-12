Plian Price Tops $0.0149 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Plian has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $89,993.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,884,783 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

