PlotX Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.