Pluton Market Cap Achieves $4.64 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $181,181.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00015465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084611 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

