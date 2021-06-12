Point Break Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

