Point Break Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,558. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

