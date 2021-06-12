Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $713.23 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

