Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys 11,009 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.27. 4,010,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

