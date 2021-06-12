Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Square comprises 0.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $219.34. 7,533,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,503,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

