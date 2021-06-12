Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 398,313 TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. TS Innovation Acquisitions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of TS Innovation Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $31,976,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,275,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TSIA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 567,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

