Point Break Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,363. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13.

