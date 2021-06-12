Point Break Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point Break Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SE traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $277.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,574. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

