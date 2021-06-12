Point Break Capital Management LLC Has $729.13 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Point Break Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 58.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 4.00% of Caesars Entertainment worth $729,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

