Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,515 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 0.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

U traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. 4,134,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -85.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.