Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 585,000 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 585,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000. Vale makes up 0.8% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 737,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vale by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 22,649,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,380,010. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

