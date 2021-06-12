PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) vs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Critical Analysis

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PolarityTE and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

PolarityTE presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given PolarityTE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.84 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.97 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,327.44 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

