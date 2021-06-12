Polis (POLIS) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,201.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.86 or 0.01955219 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.